Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar

La Academia de cine de Estados Unidos dio a conocer la lista de nominados a la 90na entrega anual de los Premios Oscar.

"La forma del agua", de Guillermo del Toro, aparece como la favorita con 13 nominaciones. Sus rivales son "Dunkerque", con ocho candidaturas y "Tres anuncios en las afueras", con siete.

Acá las 24 categorías:

"Call Me By Your Name", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "Get Out", Lady Bird", "Phantom Thread", "The Post", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri".

"Dunkirk", Christopher Nolan; "Get Out", Jordan Peele; "Lady Bird", Greta Gerwig; "Phantom Thread", Paul Thomas Anderson; "The Shape of Water", Guillermo del Toro.

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"; Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Denzel Wasington "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"; Meryl Streep, "The Post".

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"; Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri"; Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"; Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"; Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri".

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"; Allison Jenney, "I, Tonya"; Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"; Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"; Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water".

"Una mujer fantástica" (Chile), "El insulto" (Líbano), "Sin amor" (Rusia), "La herida" (Suráfrica), "The Square" (Suecia).

"Call Me By Your Name", "The Disaster Artist", "Logan", "Molly's Game", Mudbound".

"The Big Sick", "Get Out", "Lady Bird", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri".

"The Boss Baby", "The Breadwinner", "Coco", "Ferdinand", "Loving Vincent".

"Dear Basketball", "Garden Party Lou", "Negative Space", "Revolting Rhymes".

"Beauty and the Beast", "Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water".

"Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "Mudbound", "The Shape of Water".

"Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

"Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

"Dunkirk", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri".

"Mighty River", de "Mudbound"; "Mystery of Love", de "Call Me By Your Name"; "Remember Me", de "Coco"; "Stand Up for Something", de "Marshall"; "This Is Me", de "The Greatest Showman".

"Beauty and the Beast", "Darkest Hour", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water", "Victoria & Abdul".

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail", "Faces Places", "Icarus", "Last Men in Aleppo", "Strong Island".

"Edith+Eddie", "Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405", "Heroin(e)", "Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets", "Knife Skills", "Traffic Stop".

"Baby Driver", "Dunkirk", "I, Tonya", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri".

"Darkest Hour", "Victoria & Abdul", "Wonder".

"DeKalb Elementary", "The Eleven O'Clock", "My Nephew Emmett", "The Silent Child", "Watu Wote / All of Us".

"Blade Runner 2049", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", "Kong: Skull Island", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "War for the Planet of the Apes".