    Mario Balotelli se quejó de recibir insultos racistas en Francia

    AgenciaUno/DPA.

    El delantero hizo sus descargos a través de su cuenta de Instagram y su club lo apoyó.

    El italiano Mario Balotelli, delantero del Niza, se quejó en las redes sociales de haber sido objeto de insultos racistas por parte de los fans del Bastia en un partido disputado el viernes en la Liga francesa de fútbol.

    "Tengo una pregunta para los franceses", escribió el atacante en su cuenta de Instagram. "¿Es normal que los aficionados del Bastia hagan sonidos de mono y 'uh uh' durante todo el partido y nadie de la comisión de disciplina diga nada?"

    "¿Es el racismo legal en Francia? ¿O solo en Bastia? El fútbol es un deporte fascinante... esa gente como los fans del Bastia lo hacen horrible", agregó Balotelli.

    El Niza apoyó las quejas de su jugador publicándolas en su página de internet. Balotelli ha anotado ocho goles en diez partidos para el equipo del sur de Francia.

