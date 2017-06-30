La bella peleadora Michelle Waterson posó desnuda para revista

La peleadora de UFC Michelle Waterson se desnudó para la nueva edición de ESPN Body Issue.

La joven, una de las representantes más atractivas del circuito femenino, mostró su escultural cuerpo en las imágenes, que sacaron suspiros en redes sociales.

"Las palabras no pueden describir cómo me siento. Me siento muy honrada y bendecida por tener la oportunidad de estar entre tantos atletas de nivel", escribió la luchadora de 31 años en Instagram.

Junto a "The Karate Hottie" también aparecen el basquetbolista Isaiah Thomas, el jugador de fútbol americano Zach Ertz y la tenista Caroline Wozniacki, entre otras.