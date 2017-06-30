La bella peleadora Michelle Waterson posó desnuda para revista
La atleta norteamericana aparece en la nueva edición de ESPN Body Issue.
??????I'M ON THE COVER OF #espnbodyissue2017 ?????? Words can't begin to describe how I'm feeling right now. I'm so honored, and blessed to have the opportunity to be placed among these to level athletes. I want to thank @espn for capturing the true essence of me ?? showing that I can be strong, confident, vulnerable and free all at once! I was scared to bare it all and allow myself to be vulnerable, but I realized that stepping outside of your comfort zone is what makes you stronger! I couldn't have done any of this without the support of my husband @joshuagomez12 he taught me how to love all aspects of my body, at all the different stages. Pre baby, pregnancy, post baby, off season, in season, win or lose I was always beautiful, and I will forever be thankful. I embrace my body because it is a reflection of my life story! Thank you all for all the love and support!!! You guys are the best?? . . . . #teamhottie #mma #wmma #karate #karatehottie #hottie #wideawake #kicks #body #flex #confidence #ufc #espn #espnbodyissue #espnw #nm #michellewaterson