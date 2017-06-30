Las más leídas

    La bella peleadora Michelle Waterson posó desnuda para revista

    La atleta norteamericana aparece en la nueva edición de ESPN Body Issue.

    La peleadora de UFC Michelle Waterson se desnudó para la nueva edición de ESPN Body Issue.

    La joven, una de las representantes más atractivas del circuito femenino, mostró su escultural cuerpo en las imágenes, que sacaron suspiros en redes sociales.

    "Las palabras no pueden describir cómo me siento. Me siento muy honrada y bendecida por tener la oportunidad de estar entre tantos atletas de nivel", escribió la luchadora de 31 años en Instagram.

    Junto a "The Karate Hottie" también aparecen el basquetbolista Isaiah Thomas, el jugador de fútbol americano Zach Ertz y la tenista Caroline Wozniacki, entre otras.

    ??????I'M ON THE COVER OF #espnbodyissue2017 ?????? Words can't begin to describe how I'm feeling right now. I'm so honored, and blessed to have the opportunity to be placed among these to level athletes. I want to thank @espn for capturing the true essence of me ?? showing that I can be strong, confident, vulnerable and free all at once! I was scared to bare it all and allow myself to be vulnerable, but I realized that stepping outside of your comfort zone is what makes you stronger! I couldn't have done any of this without the support of my husband @joshuagomez12 he taught me how to love all aspects of my body, at all the different stages. Pre baby, pregnancy, post baby, off season, in season, win or lose I was always beautiful, and I will forever be thankful. I embrace my body because it is a reflection of my life story! Thank you all for all the love and support!!! You guys are the best?? . . . . #teamhottie #mma #wmma #karate #karatehottie #hottie #wideawake #kicks #body #flex #confidence #ufc #espn #espnbodyissue #espnw #nm #michellewaterson

    Una publicación compartida de Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) el

