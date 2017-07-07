Las más leídas

    Murió Bradley Lowery, el niño con cáncer que emocionó a la Premier League

    EFE-SoyChile

    El pequeño inglés de seis años era seguidor del Sunderland y gran amigo del futbolista Jermain Defoe, con quien compartió en sus últimos meses de vida.

    Bradley en un partido del fútbol inglés. (AP)
    Bradley Lowery, niño inglés de seis años, ha fallecido este viernes a causa del cáncer terminal que padecía.

    Lowery fue un gran aficionado del Sunderland y el club ayudó a concienciar a la gente de la enfermedad que sufrió así como a recaudar fondos para la fundación que llevará su nombre.

    Además, el delantero inglés Jermain Defoe, exfutbolista del Sunderland, estuvo muy cerca de Bradley Lowery y compartió con él sus últimos meses de vida: "Hablo con su familia a menudo y hace unos días estuve con él. fue duro verle sufrir así", aseguró el jugador este jueves.

    La historia del pequeño no solo emocionó a su equipo, sino que también a toda la Premier League. Luego que se conociera de su muerte, varios clubes y jugadores de la competencia entregaron sus condolencias y mensajes a través de las redes sociales.

