Murió Bradley Lowery, el niño con cáncer que emocionó a la Premier League
El pequeño inglés de seis años era seguidor del Sunderland y gran amigo del futbolista Jermain Defoe, con quien compartió en sus últimos meses de vida.
Bradley was an inspiration to everyone. Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. May he rest in peace.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 7 de julio de 2017
Rest in peace, Bradley.— Manchester City (@ManCity) 7 de julio de 2017
You were an inspiration to us all ?? https://t.co/hhGr3D0Jk2
So sad about Bradley's news ?????? what a fighter ?? all my thoughts, love & prayers are for his family and friends today, we are with you <3 pic.twitter.com/puWLAMAaJU— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 7 de julio de 2017
RIP Bradley. An inspirational boy – we’re all thinking of you here at Manchester United.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 7 de julio de 2017
There's only one Bradley Lowery. pic.twitter.com/dzW6mB9lAN— England (@England) 7 de julio de 2017
We are sad to hear of the passing of Bradley Lowery, whose bravery touched the hearts of football fans around the world.#OneBradleyLowerypic.twitter.com/ACGP8oGUGT— Premier League (@premierleague) 7 de julio de 2017