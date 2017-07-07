Murió Bradley Lowery, el niño con cáncer que emocionó a la Premier League

Bradley Lowery, niño inglés de seis años, ha fallecido este viernes a causa del cáncer terminal que padecía.

Lowery fue un gran aficionado del Sunderland y el club ayudó a concienciar a la gente de la enfermedad que sufrió así como a recaudar fondos para la fundación que llevará su nombre.

Además, el delantero inglés Jermain Defoe, exfutbolista del Sunderland, estuvo muy cerca de Bradley Lowery y compartió con él sus últimos meses de vida: "Hablo con su familia a menudo y hace unos días estuve con él. fue duro verle sufrir así", aseguró el jugador este jueves.

La historia del pequeño no solo emocionó a su equipo, sino que también a toda la Premier League. Luego que se conociera de su muerte, varios clubes y jugadores de la competencia entregaron sus condolencias y mensajes a través de las redes sociales.

Bradley was an inspiration to everyone. Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. May he rest in peace. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 7 de julio de 2017

Rest in peace, Bradley.



You were an inspiration to us all ?? https://t.co/hhGr3D0Jk2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) 7 de julio de 2017

So sad about Bradley's news ?????? what a fighter ?? all my thoughts, love & prayers are for his family and friends today, we are with you <3 pic.twitter.com/puWLAMAaJU — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 7 de julio de 2017

RIP Bradley. An inspirational boy – we’re all thinking of you here at Manchester United. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 7 de julio de 2017