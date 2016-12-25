"Increíble": el mundo del espectáculo en shock por la repentina muerte de George Michael

En shock quedó el mundo del espectáculo por la repentina partida del cantante británico George Michael, quien falleció hoy a los 53 años "tranquilamente en su casa", según lo informado por su publicista.

A través de las redes sociales, celebridades de todo el mundo expresaron su pesar por el fallecimiento del excantante de Wham!, quien como solista vendió millones de discos.

Uno de ellos fue el actor Ricky Gervais, conocido por protagonizar la versión británica de la serie "The Office". "Increíble. RIP George Michael", escribió en su Twitter.

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 25 de diciembre de 2016

La banda ochentera Duran Duran también se sumó a las muestras de pesar.

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 de diciembre de 2016

Sir Elton John lo recordó en su Instagram: "He perdido a un amigo amado - al alma más bondadosa y generosa, y a un artista brillante.

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP Una foto publicada por Elton John (@eltonjohn) el 25 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 3:24 PST

La cantante de música disco Gloria Gaynor se unió a las muestras de dolor.

So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans. — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) 25 de diciembre de 2016

La actriz y animadora estadounidense expresó su tristeza en Twitter.

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 de diciembre de 2016

Lindsay Lohan fue una de las primeras en manifestarse tras la muerte de Michael. "Gracias por inspirar a la gente real, ángel", señaló.