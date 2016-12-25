"Increíble": el mundo del espectáculo en shock por la repentina muerte de George Michael
Estrellas y celebridades mundiales lamentaron el fallecimiento del cantante e ícono pop británico a sus 53 años.
La banda ochentera Duran Duran también se sumó a las muestras de pesar.
Unbelievable.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 25 de diciembre de 2016
RIP George Michael.
Sir Elton John lo recordó en su Instagram: "He perdido a un amigo amado - al alma más bondadosa y generosa, y a un artista brillante.
2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 de diciembre de 2016
La cantante de música disco Gloria Gaynor se unió a las muestras de dolor.
La actriz y animadora estadounidense expresó su tristeza en Twitter.
So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) 25 de diciembre de 2016
Lindsay Lohan fue una de las primeras en manifestarse tras la muerte de Michael. "Gracias por inspirar a la gente real, ángel", señaló.
I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 25 de diciembre de 2016
My love. My spirit and my heart is with you and your loved ones. In your beautiful words- "I think you're amazing" You're my friend for saying you would sing at my wedding.... we will speak through our prayers always - i have you as an angel above. I love you darling. Thank you for inspiring so many true people. Angel ??????????????