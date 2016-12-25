Las más leídas

    "Increíble": el mundo del espectáculo en shock por la repentina muerte de George Michael

    Estrellas y celebridades mundiales lamentaron el fallecimiento del cantante e ícono pop británico a sus 53 años.

    El artista George Michael. (EFE)
    En shock quedó el mundo del espectáculo por la repentina partida del cantante británico George Michael, quien falleció hoy a los 53 años "tranquilamente en su casa", según lo informado por su publicista.

    A través de las redes sociales, celebridades de todo el mundo expresaron su pesar por el fallecimiento del excantante de Wham!, quien como solista vendió millones de discos.

    Uno de ellos fue el actor Ricky Gervais, conocido por protagonizar la versión británica de la serie "The Office". "Increíble. RIP George Michael", escribió en su Twitter.

    La banda ochentera Duran Duran también se sumó a las muestras de pesar.

    Sir Elton John lo recordó en su Instagram: "He perdido a un amigo amado - al alma más bondadosa y generosa, y a un artista brillante.

    La cantante de música disco Gloria Gaynor se unió a las muestras de dolor.

    La actriz y animadora estadounidense expresó su tristeza en Twitter.

    Lindsay Lohan fue una de las primeras en manifestarse tras la muerte de Michael. "Gracias por inspirar a la gente real, ángel", señaló.

