El fallido efecto digital de "The Walking Dead" que generó críticas entre sus fanáticos
La aparición de un ciervo, el que evidentemente estaba pegado en una escena, provocó las burlas de los seguidores de la serie.
I couldn't believe how realistic that CGI deer was on 'Dead' tonight. #WalkingDead#zombies#FearTheDeerpic.twitter.com/2kfXSrL4AS— Sentient Cow Games (@sentient_cow) 6 de marzo de 2017
The Walking Dead has always had cheesy CGI. But they just tried to pass this off as a live deer in tonight's episode: pic.twitter.com/c6bXZjZkAD— Bryan Griffith (@Notorious_B_A_G) 6 de marzo de 2017
Applying for the new intern position at @AMC_TV#TheWalkingDeadSeason7#deer#WalkingDead#TWD#Richonne#CGI#TalkingDead#fakedeerpic.twitter.com/xzxruw73yf— Ope Aaron (@ope_aaron) 6 de marzo de 2017
FX budget cut hard on #WalkingDead#walkingdeaduk#cgi#deer#minesbetterpic.twitter.com/3IQXmc1YVq— Mark Rayman (@markrayman) 6 de marzo de 2017
Disappointed but not surprised #walkingdead#TWD#deer#thewalking#cgifail#fx#CGIpic.twitter.com/BXlYFGbfLL— Elvis (@elvisrf1) 8 de marzo de 2017
#WalkingDead deer #Walkingdeadseason7 I found the deer they used pic.twitter.com/Rsts7jIC9M— Mary (@MaryannRolla) 7 de marzo de 2017