El fallido efecto digital de "The Walking Dead" que generó críticas entre sus fanáticos

La serie "The Walking Dead", que todas las semanas mantiene atrapados a sus fanáticos por su intensa historia, ahora se llevó el mayor de los troleos por un efecto especial digital que evidentemente salió fallido.

La aparición del animal, que estaba pegado a la imagen y cuyas sobras provocaban inmediatas dudas de su realismo, generó varios memes en las redes sociales.

I couldn't believe how realistic that CGI deer was on 'Dead' tonight. #WalkingDead #zombies #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/2kfXSrL4AS

The Walking Dead has always had cheesy CGI. But they just tried to pass this off as a live deer in tonight's episode: pic.twitter.com/c6bXZjZkAD