    El fallido efecto digital de "The Walking Dead" que generó críticas entre sus fanáticos

    La aparición de un ciervo, el que evidentemente estaba pegado en una escena, provocó las burlas de los seguidores de la serie.

    Una escena del episodio.
    La aparición del ciervo.
    La serie "The Walking Dead", que todas las semanas mantiene atrapados a sus fanáticos por su intensa historia, ahora se llevó el mayor de los troleos por un efecto especial digital que evidentemente salió fallido.

    La escena de las burlas y las críticas, que fue parte del último episodio emitido de la séptima temporada, muestra entre todos los zombies a un ciervo generado por computadora (CGI), según lo consignó Huffington Post.

    La aparición del animal, que estaba pegado a la imagen y cuyas sobras provocaban inmediatas dudas de su realismo, generó varios memes en las redes sociales.

