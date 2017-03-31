El sentido homenaje de Stallone a "Butkus", el perro de Rocky
El actor recordó en redes sociales al bullmastiff que era de él y que fue su compañero cuando aspiraba al estrellato y en una época de necesidades económicas. En efecto tuvo que aceptar US$ 25 por el can, al que recuperó dos semanas después, ya con el guión de Rocky aprobado, por US$ 15 mil.
El actor Sylvester Stallone realizó un sentido homenaje en su cuenta de Instagram a "Butkus", el bullmastif que aparece en la película Rocky como el fiel compañero del aspirante a boxeador y que en realidad, era propiedad del actor y de su familia.
En su cuenta en la red social, Stallone publicó un par de fotografías en las que agradece la compañia del can, quien compartió con el actor durante una dura etapa económica y personal.
En efecto en los mensajes que acompañan a la fotografía, Stallone, dijo que "tenía 26, estaba totalmente quebrado, yendo muy rápido a ninguna parte, dueño de un par de pantalones que apenas se me ajustaban, zapatos con hoyos y donde los sueños de ser exitoso un día eran tan lejanos como el sol".
"Pero tenía a mi perro, Butkus, mi mejor amigo, mi confidente, que siempre se reía con mis chistes" agregó el actor.
La situación económica del actor era entonces tan mala, que según el diario La Vanguardia de España, en una tienda de licores, un desconocido le ofreció 25 dólares por el perro, los que Stallone aceptó.
Dos semanas más tarde, cuando el guión de Rocky había sido aceptado, con ese dinero, el actor recuperó al can. Claro que debió desembolsar 15 mil dólares, suma que le cobró el hombre por entregar de vuelta a Butkus.
I absolutely love pictures like this. When I was 26, totally broke, going nowhere VERY fast, owned two pair of pants that barely fit, shoes that had holes in them and dreams of being successful were as far away as the sun… But I had my dog, BUTKUS, my best friend, my confidant, Who always laughed at my jokes, and put up with my moods, and was the one living thing that loved me for who I was! #man's best friend#BullMastiff #Loyalty #NewYorkCity#AmericanDreams
1971... Since we're on the subject of " man's best friend" this is myself and Butkus as a puppy , we were both , thin , hungry and living in a flophouse above a subway stop, I used to say this apartment had " … Hot and cold running roaches" anyway there was not much to do except spend time with each other and that's where I started to learn the craft of screenwriting. Since I never went out, I relied on his companionship , And actually it was his idea to write Rocky, but don't tell anyone…. Years later when things got even worse I had to sell him for $40 in front of a 7-Eleven store,because I couldn't afford food, then like A modern day miracle, the screenplay for Rocky sold, and I could buy and buy him back, but the new owner knew I was desperate, and charged me $15,000 … He was worth every penny! #New York City #HellsKitchen #BullMastiff #It'sADogsWorld. #MoreToCome#inspiration #ThunderingYourHeart #GoingThedistance