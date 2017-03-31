El sentido homenaje de Stallone a "Butkus", el perro de Rocky

10:17 El actor recordó en redes sociales al bullmastiff que era de él y que fue su compañero cuando aspiraba al estrellato y en una época de necesidades económicas. En efecto tuvo que aceptar US$ 25 por el can, al que recuperó dos semanas después, ya con el guión de Rocky aprobado, por US$ 15 mil.