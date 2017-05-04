Revista acusó a Sofia Vergara de serle infiel a su marido y esta fue su respuesta

Las más leídas

    La actriz colombiana Sofia Vergara arremetió contra la revista Star, luego que publicara en su portada que su matrimonio con Joe Manganiello había llegado a su fin, debido a que le fue infiel con el productor Andrea Iervolino, mientras filmaba la película Bent, en Roma.

    "El editor de esta revista es un idiota. Si va a quitarme el anillo de mi mano para crear una 'noticia falsa' debería asegurarse de eliminar de los medios de comunicación y redes sociales todas las fotos de la noche de premiación en Roma. Por cierto, él es mi amigo, el productor de la película Bent. Estaba rodando en Roma y vino a pasar la pascua en mi casa", escribió en Instagram.

    En la publicación, además, usó el hashtag: "#veainventarmierdadetumadre".

    El mes pasado, la protagonista de Modern Family estuvo en Italia para rodar la cinta Bent. El 6, la artista asistió a la gala de los Ischia Global Film and Music Fest y ganó el premio a Amiga de Italia.
