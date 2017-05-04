Revista acusó a Sofia Vergara de serle infiel a su marido y esta fue su respuesta
La actriz colombiana disparó contra Star, que lleva en la portada la ruptura de su matrimonio con Joe Manganiello.
En la publicación, además, usó el hashtag: "#veainventarmierdadetumadre".El mes pasado, la protagonista de Modern Family estuvo en Italia para rodar la cinta Bent. El 6, la artista asistió a la gala de los Ischia Global Film and Music Fest y ganó el premio a Amiga de Italia.
The editor of this magazine is an idiot??if he is going to have my ring removed to created a "fake" "news" he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way...thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.#Starmagazinebullies #goinventsh*itaboutyourmother