Impacto en el mundo de la música por la muerte de Chris Cornell

09:09 Cypress Hill, Rage Against the Machine y Elton John, manifestaron su pena y sorpresa al conocer de la inesperada muerte del músico.

El vocalista de los grupos Soundgarden y Audioslave, Chris Cornell (52), fue hallado muerto en el baño de la habitación de su hotel en Detroit. La policía indaga si se trató de un suicidio, pues habría tenido algo amarrado al cuello. Ello causó gran impacto en el mundo de la música, donde varias figuras reaccionaron a la inesperada noticia

"Su esposa Vicky y su familia se sorprendieron al enterarse de su fallecimiento repentino e inesperado y trabajarán estrechamente con el médico forense para determinar la causa" de la muerte, dijo su representante.

RIP to Chris Connell... one of the greatest voices of rock ever..He will be missed???? pic.twitter.com/haC0PRR5wy — Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) 18 de mayo de 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) 18 de mayo de 2017

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) 18 de mayo de 2017

.....we have no words



Prayers and thoughts and light and love to Soundgarden camp and Cornell's family



Unbelievable — Zach Myers (@ZMyersOfficial) 18 de mayo de 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) 18 de mayo de 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) 18 de mayo de 2017