    Impacto en el mundo de la música por la muerte de Chris Cornell

    Cypress Hill, Rage Against the Machine y Elton John, manifestaron su pena y sorpresa al conocer de la inesperada muerte del músico.

    (EFE)
    El vocalista de los grupos Soundgarden y Audioslave, Chris Cornell (52), fue hallado muerto en el baño de la habitación de su hotel en Detroit. La policía indaga si se trató de un suicidio, pues habría tenido algo amarrado al cuello. Ello causó gran impacto en el mundo de la música, donde varias figuras reaccionaron a la inesperada noticia (ver abajo).

    "Su esposa Vicky y su familia se sorprendieron al enterarse de su fallecimiento repentino e inesperado y trabajarán estrechamente con el médico forense para determinar la causa" de la muerte, dijo su representante.

