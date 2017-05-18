Impacto en el mundo de la música por la muerte de Chris Cornell
Cypress Hill, Rage Against the Machine y Elton John, manifestaron su pena y sorpresa al conocer de la inesperada muerte del músico.
RIP to Chris Connell... one of the greatest voices of rock ever..He will be missed???? pic.twitter.com/haC0PRR5wy— Cypress Hill ™ (@cypresshill) 18 de mayo de 2017
Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg— Elton John (@eltonofficial) 18 de mayo de 2017
RIP Chris Cornell— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) 18 de mayo de 2017
Incredibly Talented
Incredibly Young
Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz
.....we have no words— Zach Myers (@ZMyersOfficial) 18 de mayo de 2017
Prayers and thoughts and light and love to Soundgarden camp and Cornell's family
Unbelievable
SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) 18 de mayo de 2017
Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) 18 de mayo de 2017
RIP CHRIS CORNELL— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) 18 de mayo de 2017
#ChrisCornellpic.twitter.com/ru8r2EpCms— Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) 18 de mayo de 2017
18 de mayo de 2017
Rest ...Peace pic.twitter.com/YcN7QECCo0— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) 18 de mayo de 2017