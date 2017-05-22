Las más leídas

    “Rezando por todos": estrellas de la música reaccionaron ante el incidente en el show de Ariana Grande

    Katy Perry, Demi Lovato y Cher fueron algunas que lamentaron el grave incidente en el Manchester Arena, el que dejó 19 fallecidos.

    (EFE)
    El grave incidente registrado durante un concierto de Ariana Grande en Manchester, el que es investigado por la Policía inglesa como un suceso terrorista, conmocionó a las estrellas de la música a nivel mundial.

    Varias estrellas de pop, que en algunos casos comparten fanaticada con la artista estadounidense, enviaron su apoyo y pesar por las explosiones, que dejaron 19 fallecidos y 50 heridos.

    “Rezando por todos en el concierto de @ArianaGrande”, escribió la cantante Katy Perry.

    “Desgarrada imaginando que inocentes que fueron a un concierto pierdan su vida.. rezo por cada uno de ustedes y todos los #arianators", señaló Demi Lovato.

    “Mis oraciones van para la gente de Manchester… Tuve momentos especiales allá en mi juventud y más adelante”, afirmó Cher.

    "No hay palabras para describir cómo me siento con lo que pasó en Manchester. No quiero creer que el mundo en el que vivimos puede ser tan cruel", escribió Bruno Mars.

    "Mis pensamientos y oraciones están con la gente de Manchester, cualquier afectado, Ariana Grande y todo su equipo. Desgarrador", escribió P!nk.

    "Oh Dios... mi corazón se rompe al escuchar de esta tragedia que sucedió en el Manchester Arena esta noche", señaló la ex Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello.

    "Mis pensamientos, oraciones y lágrimas para todos los afectados con la tragedia de Manchester esta noche. Les envío todo mi amor", expresó Taylor Swift.

