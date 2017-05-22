“Rezando por todos": estrellas de la música reaccionaron ante el incidente en el show de Ariana Grande

El grave incidente registrado durante un concierto de Ariana Grande en Manchester, el que es investigado por la Policía inglesa como un suceso terrorista, conmocionó a las estrellas de la música a nivel mundial.

Varias estrellas de pop, que en algunos casos comparten fanaticada con la artista estadounidense, enviaron su apoyo y pesar por las explosiones, que dejaron 19 fallecidos y 50 heridos.

“Rezando por todos en el concierto de @ArianaGrande”, escribió la cantante Katy Perry.

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 22 de mayo de 2017

“Desgarrada imaginando que inocentes que fueron a un concierto pierdan su vida.. rezo por cada uno de ustedes y todos los #arianators", señaló Demi Lovato.

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. ???????????? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 de mayo de 2017

“Mis oraciones van para la gente de Manchester… Tuve momentos especiales allá en mi juventud y más adelante”, afirmó Cher.

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) 22 de mayo de 2017

"No hay palabras para describir cómo me siento con lo que pasó en Manchester. No quiero creer que el mundo en el que vivimos puede ser tan cruel", escribió Bruno Mars.

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) 23 de mayo de 2017

"Mis pensamientos y oraciones están con la gente de Manchester, cualquier afectado, Ariana Grande y todo su equipo. Desgarrador", escribió P!nk.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) 23 de mayo de 2017

"Oh Dios... mi corazón se rompe al escuchar de esta tragedia que sucedió en el Manchester Arena esta noche", señaló la ex Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello.

oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight... — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) 23 de mayo de 2017

"Mis pensamientos, oraciones y lágrimas para todos los afectados con la tragedia de Manchester esta noche. Les envío todo mi amor", expresó Taylor Swift.