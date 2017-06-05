Las más leídas

Suplementos

    Deportes

    Radios

    Abrir en nueva ventana

    Videos

    Recomendados

    Liam Gallagher con todo contra su hermano Noel por no ir al show de Manchester: "Triste cabrón"

    El ex vocalista de Oasis criticó duramente a su hermano por no ser parte del evento a beneficio de las víctimas del atentado en el concierto de Ariana Grande.

    Una posible reunión de Oasis se hace cada vez más difícil. Es que la relación entre los hermano Liam y Noel Gallagher está en su punto más conflictivo, el que se alcanzó por el concierto que ayer brindaron varios artistas en beneficio de las víctimas del atentado en el concierto de Ariana Grande en Manchester.

    El ex vocalista, que fue parte del evento solidario, cuestionó que el guitarrista y compositor principal de la disuelta banda no estuviese presente.

    "Oh, si alguien ve a rkid ("nuestro chico", en referencia a Noel), díganle que ya puede salir", expresó Liam en su Twitter.

    Tras esto, el polémico cantante escribió lo siguiente. "Manchester, me gustaría disculparme por la ausencia de mi hermano anoche, estoy muy decepcionado. Manténganse bellos, manténganse seguros", escribió.

    En otro tuit, el inglés fue más duro con su hermano. "Noel está afuera del maldito país, todos acá dando amor. Súbete a un maldito avión y tocá tus temas para los chicos, triste cabrón", afirmó.

    En otra publicación, Liam dejó en claro que con diferencias las posibilidades de reunir a la banda ícono del rock británico de los noventa son remotas. "A la mierda la reunión, esto no tiene que ver con Oasis, sino con gente ayudando a otra gente, y él está nuevamente mostrando sus malditos colores", cerró.

    Tendencia en Facebook

    Más noticias

    ZOOMCHILE #FOTOSGRANDES soychilecl

    Más de regiones