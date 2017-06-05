Liam Gallagher con todo contra su hermano Noel por no ir al show de Manchester: "Triste cabrón"
El ex vocalista de Oasis criticó duramente a su hermano por no ser parte del evento a beneficio de las víctimas del atentado en el concierto de Ariana Grande.
Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 5 de junio de 2017
Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 5 de junio de 2017
Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 5 de junio de 2017
Fuck the reunion mate it ain't about oasis it's about people helping other people and he's once again shown his true fucking colours— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 5 de junio de 2017