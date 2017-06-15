Yoko Ono es reconocida como coautora de "Imagine" junto a John Lennon
Se produce a más de 35 años de la muerte del ex Beatle.
Proudest day of my life: The National Music Publishers Association just gave the centennial (song of the century) award to Imagine, but WAIT! Surprise! They played an audio interview of my father saying (approximately) 'Imagine should've been credited as a Lennon/Ono song, if it had been anyone other than my wife I would've given them credit.' Cut to: my mother welling up in tears, and then Patti and Jesse Smith @michiganmanhattan Imagine! Patience is a virtue! ??????????? (PS they officially declared Imagine to be a Lennon/Ono song and gave my mother a second award! ??)