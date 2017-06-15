Las más leídas

    Yoko Ono es reconocida como coautora de "Imagine" junto a John Lennon

    DPA

    Se produce a más de 35 años de la muerte del ex Beatle.

    Más de 35 años después de la muerte de John Lennon, su viuda, Yoko Ono, acaba de ser oficialmente reconocida como coautora del icónico éxito del ex Beatle "Imagine", según informan medios estadounidenses.

    La National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) representó el miércoles a Ono, de 84 años, durante la asamblea anual por los derechos de la canción, lanzada en 1971.

    Según su presidente, David Israelite, es un "gran honor" que Ono pueda recibir su "merecido reconocimiento". Israelite mostró unas grabaciones de archivo en las que Lennon subraya la colaboración activa de su mujer en "Imagine". En ellas reconoce que Ono no aparecía en los créditos de 1971 porque en aquel entonces él era "un poco más egoísta y más 'macho'".

    El hijo del matrimonio, Sean Lennon, publicó en Instagram una fotografía del acto, que definió como el día "más orgulloso" de su vida. "La paciencia es una virtud", escribió.

    El reconocimiento de Ono como coautora de la canción tiene como consecuencia una ampliación de los derechos de propiedad intelectual. En Estados Unidos, éstos rigen hasta 70 años después de la muerte del artista.

