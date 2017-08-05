Las más leídas

Suplementos

    Deportes

    Radios

    Abrir en nueva ventana

    Videos

    Recomendados

    [FOTOS] Será el villano de Deadpool 2: el brutal cambio físico de Josh Brolin a sus 49 años

    El actor interpretará a Cable en la segunda entrega del filme de historietas y ya presume su gran musculatura.

    Instagram
    El actor Josh Brolin, recordado por sus roles en “Sin lugar para viejos” (2007) y “Milk (2009) se está preparando a sus 49 años para interpretar a Cable, antagonista de Deadpool 2. El villano, en la historieta en la que se basa la segunda entrega de la película de acción, prácticamente no tiene grasa, por lo que se sometió a un duro cambio físico donde dejó el azúcar, el pan, las pastas y visita el gimnasio cinco veces por semana.

    Brolin históricamente ha tenido una figura más corriente, como la de una persona que no practica activad física, por lo que su entrenamiento sorprende de cara a la grabación del filme. Según recoge LUN para lograr su fibrosa figura el intérprete entrena cinco días a la semana en Golds Gyms de Californiam. Ahí entrena pecho y tríceps en una rutina que incluye nueve ejercicios diferentes con distintos pesos.

    Además, hace 12 ejercicios diferentes para sus bíceps, piernas, espalda y hombros. Previamente calienta 20 minutos en una caminata inclinada. Como complemento a esto, el actor, mediante su cuenta de Instagram, aclaró su alimentación: “No azúcar. No pan. Tampoco pastas. La máquina está siendo construida. Estoy molesto”, publicó junto a una foto donde se puede ver en detalle todo lo que ha crecido.

    .

    .

    .

    .

    .
    Tendencia en Facebook

    Más noticias

    ZOOMCHILE #FOTOSGRANDES soychilecl

    Más de regiones