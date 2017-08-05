[FOTOS] Será el villano de Deadpool 2: el brutal cambio físico de Josh Brolin a sus 49 años
El actor interpretará a Cable en la segunda entrega del filme de historietas y ya presume su gran musculatura.
www.prevailactivewear.com NOW!!! GET THEM NOW!!! Prevail Activewear is now open for business! A limited cable edition to support @ebmrf and @stjude. This is about giving back so help us help them help the kids. Enjoy your purchases!!! ???????? #cableswole #ivebeencabled #cablepowered #epidermolysisbullosa #forthekids #givingback #thisistheway
Prevail Activewear. @prevailactivewear. An apparel which induces total insanity, enables you to talk in tongues, and uber-familiarizes you with your package. Our goal is to live in the gym, never leave, consume only from shaker bottles, and pose in front of a myriad of mirrors until we melt from narcissism gigantica. Our hope is that we sell everything so we'll be left with nothing to wear. #helpusreachourgoal #forthekids #insanitypreferred #cableswole #prevailactivewear #weprevail #AUG1STLAUNCH @kathrynbrolin @midheavendenim
Honored to have my great swole mentor @davebautista nominate this Cabled/Thanosian appendage that I'm camouflaging myself from for #flex4forces in turn honoring our armed forces and @theuso. I nominate fellow arm brethren @markwahlberg to reveal those notorious guns for the men and women of our military and my wife @kathrynbrolin who is my personal military gym rat ninja weapon. @weprevail
One day I very well might have to pull a superhero head off (or two) so rack pulls help work the upper muscles needed to pop them off alleviating stress on the lower back region. #cablesmarts #cablemeditationsfortheday #cableswole @prevailactivewear #ivebeencabled @goldsgym #dogtown ?? by @kathrynbrolin
Drop sets to the point where you can't even lift the weight of your own arms. @justindlovato is my friend...usually, but when he pushes me close to tears, I know, deep inside, that he actually wants to play Cable even more than I do. #friendswhotortureotherfriends #FuckingBrolin #fuckingcable #ryanreynoldsismybitch @iambuilt @goldsgym #100%clean