    Investigan muerte de actriz porno tras haber sufrido bullying en las redes sociales

    August Ames, de 23 años, fue catalogada de "homofóbica" tras no querer hacer una escena con un actor que había estado en películas gay. Se indaga un posible suicidio.

    Autoridades policiales estadounidenses investigan la muerte de la actriz porno canadiense August Ames, cuyo cuerpo fue encontrado en Camarillo, California.

    La joven de 23 años, que participó en más de 270 películas en su carrera, llamó la atención luego de expresar públicamente que no quería hacer una escena con un actor que había estado en películas gay, aludiendo razones "sanitarias" establecidas por la industria.

    Ames recibió una ola de críticas de sus propios seguidores en las redes sociales, que la acusaron de "homofóbica" por sus dichos. Ante esto ella se defendió asegurando que "amo a la comunidad gay". También afirmó que era dueña de decidir con quien quería trabajar y que no permitiría que sus fans intervinieran en su vida privada.

    Según Hollywood Life, los amigos y familiares de la actriz apuntaron al bullying masivo recibido como una causa de un posible suicidio, el que aún no ha sido ratificado a falta de los exámenes toxicológicos correspondientes.

    Colegas y productoras triple XXX lamentaron su fallecimiento, repudiando el ciberacoso que recibió durante los últimos días de su vida.

