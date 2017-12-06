Investigan muerte de actriz porno tras haber sufrido bullying en las redes sociales
August Ames, de 23 años, fue catalogada de "homofóbica" tras no querer hacer una escena con un actor que había estado en películas gay. Se indaga un posible suicidio.
Según Hollywood Life, los amigos y familiares de la actriz apuntaron al bullying masivo recibido como una causa de un posible suicidio, el que aún no ha sido ratificado a falta de los exámenes toxicológicos correspondientes.Colegas y productoras triple XXX lamentaron su fallecimiento, repudiando el ciberacoso que recibió durante los últimos días de su vida.
NOT homophobic. Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot gay porn, for safety. That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives. https://t.co/MRKt2GrAU4— August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) 3 de diciembre de 2017
Like everyone else we're just hearing about @AugustAmesxxx and we're devastated. Our thoughts go out to her friends and family. Heartbreaking news. RIP— Brazzers (@Brazzers) 6 de diciembre de 2017
My heart is broken for my industry sister. People are cruel and depression is a bitch. Please be good to each other. #RIPAugusthttps://t.co/eX2z2ip9EL— Anikka Albrite (@AnikkaAlbrite) 6 de diciembre de 2017
you were so young, and you had so much to live for, your memory will always live on— Danger (@Abella_Danger) 6 de diciembre de 2017