    Con sentidos mensajes artistas despiden a Dolores O’Riordan

    La banda Duran Duran, Billy Corgan o Kodaline, son algunos de los artistas que han despedido por redes sociales a la vocalista de The Cranberries, quien murió hoy a los 46 años.

    Pesar ha generado en el mundo artístico la muerte de la cantante Dolores O’Riordan, vocalista de la banda The Cranberries, quien falleció esta jornada en Londres de forma súbita, mientras realizaba una grabación, según informó su agencia.

    Diversos artistas, entre ellos Billy Corgan, Josh Groban y la banda Duran Duran lamentaron el deceso de la cantante.



