Con sentidos mensajes artistas despiden a Dolores O’Riordan
La banda Duran Duran, Billy Corgan o Kodaline, son algunos de los artistas que han despedido por redes sociales a la vocalista de The Cranberries, quien murió hoy a los 46 años.
Pesar ha generado en el mundo artístico la muerte de la cantante Dolores O’Riordan, vocalista de la banda The Cranberries, quien falleció esta jornada en Londres de forma súbita, mientras realizaba una grabación, según informó su agencia.
Diversos artistas, entre ellos Billy Corgan, Josh Groban y la banda Duran Duran lamentaron el deceso de la cantante.
We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 15 de enero de 2018
Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice https://t.co/asBAt1RJl1— josh groban (@joshgroban) 15 de enero de 2018
My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.— Hozier (@Hozier) 15 de enero de 2018
My deepest sympathies to the family of Dolores O’Riordan who tragically passed away today. RIP— Jim Corr (@Jimcorrsays) 15 de enero de 2018
Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends— Kodaline (@Kodaline) 15 de enero de 2018