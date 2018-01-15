Con sentidos mensajes artistas despiden a Dolores O’Riordan

Pesar ha generado en el mundo artístico la muerte de la cantante Dolores O’Riordan, vocalista de la banda The Cranberries, quien falleció esta jornada en Londres de forma súbita, mientras realizaba una grabación, según informó su agencia.

Diversos artistas, entre ellos Billy Corgan, Josh Groban y la banda Duran Duran lamentaron el deceso de la cantante.

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) 15 de enero de 2018

<p></p>

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) 15 de enero de 2018

My deepest sympathies to the family of Dolores O’Riordan who tragically passed away today. RIP — Jim Corr (@Jimcorrsays) 15 de enero de 2018