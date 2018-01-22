The Kooks regresa a Chile en mayo

La banda británica The Kooks confirmó su regreso a Chile, después de tres años.

La agrupación se presentará el 8 de mayo en el Teatro Teletón, en el marco del tour "Best Of", que lo llevará también a Argentina y Brasil.

La preventa exclusiva para clientes Entel comenzará el 29 de enero a las 11:00. La venta general partirá el miércoles a través de Ticketek.

SOUTH AMERICA! It's been far too long since we visited you beautiful creatures, so we're popping over for some shows this May!



Pre-sale opens Monday 29th Jan (except Buenos Aires, which opens Thursday 25th Jan) and tickets go on general sale next week. Watch this space! ?? pic.twitter.com/FdIeiB6Qxr