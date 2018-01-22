  • Actualidad
  • Deportes
  • Entretención

Las más leídas

Suplementos

    Deportes

    Radios

    Abrir en nueva ventana

    Videos

    The Kooks regresa a Chile en mayo

    La banda británica llegará con su tour "Best Of" al Teatro Teletón. La preventa parte este lunes.

    (Agencia Uno)
    La banda británica The Kooks confirmó su regreso a Chile, después de tres años.

    La agrupación se presentará el 8 de mayo en el Teatro Teletón, en el marco del tour "Best Of", que lo llevará también a Argentina y Brasil.

    La preventa exclusiva para clientes Entel comenzará el 29 de enero a las 11:00. La venta general partirá el miércoles a través de Ticketek.

    Tendencia en Facebook

    Más noticias

    ZOOMCHILE #FOTOSGRANDES soychilecl

    Más de regiones