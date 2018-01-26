El grosero error en la portada de Vanity Fair: Reese Witherspoon aparece con tres piernas y Oprah Winfrey con tres manos
El Photoshop le jugó una mala pasada a la revista. Las implicadas se lo tomaron con humor.
Y Winfrey le respondió en el mismo tono: "Acepto tu tercera pierna, como sé que tú aceptas mi tercera mano".
Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ??( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) 25 de enero de 2018
La publicación también se refirió al tema, afirmando que "aunque nos hubiera encantado la exclusiva en las tres piernas de Witherspoon, desafortunadamente es solo el forro de su vestido".En el caso de las manos de Oprah, reconoció que sí fueron modificadas digitalmente.
I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand??????????????— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) 25 de enero de 2018
While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 25 de enero de 2018
As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 25 de enero de 2018
¯\_(?)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error? online?.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz