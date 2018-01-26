El grosero error en la portada de Vanity Fair: Reese Witherspoon aparece con tres piernas y Oprah Winfrey con tres manos

Memes y burlas generó la última portada de la revista Vanity Fair: es que el exceso de Photoshop hizo que la actriz Reese Witherspoon apareciera con tres piernas y la famosa presentadora, Oprah Winfrey, con tres manos.

La también productora aparece con una mano en su cadera, otra sobre el regazo y una tercera rodea la cintura de Witherspoon.

Las implicadas se lo tomaron con humor.

"Bueno… imagino que todo el mundo lo sabe ahora… tengo tres piernas. Espero que puedan aún aceptarme por quién soy (y nunca me disculparé por acurrurarme con Oprah… si tienen la oportunidad, lo recomiendo)", bromeó Witherspoon en su cuenta de Twitter.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ??( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) 25 de enero de 2018

Y Winfrey le respondió en el mismo tono: "Acepto tu tercera pierna, como sé que tú aceptas mi tercera mano".

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand?????????????? — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) 25 de enero de 2018

La publicación también se refirió al tema, afirmando que "aunque nos hubiera encantado la exclusiva en las tres piernas de Witherspoon, desafortunadamente es solo el forro de su vestido".

En el caso de las manos de Oprah, reconoció que sí fueron modificadas digitalmente.

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 25 de enero de 2018