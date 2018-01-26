  • Actualidad
    El grosero error en la portada de Vanity Fair: Reese Witherspoon aparece con tres piernas y Oprah Winfrey con tres manos

    El Photoshop le jugó una mala pasada a la revista. Las implicadas se lo tomaron con humor.

    Memes y burlas generó la última portada de la revista Vanity Fair: es que el exceso de Photoshop hizo que la actriz Reese Witherspoon apareciera con tres piernas y la famosa presentadora, Oprah Winfrey, con tres manos.

    La también productora aparece con una mano en su cadera, otra sobre el regazo y una tercera rodea la cintura de Witherspoon.

    Las implicadas se lo tomaron con humor.

    "Bueno… imagino que todo el mundo lo sabe ahora… tengo tres piernas. Espero que puedan aún aceptarme por quién soy (y nunca me disculparé por acurrurarme con Oprah… si tienen la oportunidad, lo recomiendo)", bromeó Witherspoon en su cuenta de Twitter.

    Y Winfrey le respondió en el mismo tono: "Acepto tu tercera pierna, como sé que tú aceptas mi tercera mano".

    La publicación también se refirió al tema, afirmando que "aunque nos hubiera encantado la exclusiva en las tres piernas de Witherspoon, desafortunadamente es solo el forro de su vestido".

    En el caso de las manos de Oprah, reconoció que sí fueron modificadas digitalmente.

