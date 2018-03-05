Macaulay Culkin se burló de la ceremonia de los Oscar con hilarantes tuits

El protagonista de "Mi pobre angelito", Macaulay Culkin, se tomó Twitter para comentar la ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Oscar, pero con una particularidad: no la vio.

La ex estrella infantil publicó hilarantes tuits sobre las cosas que hacía en vez de ver la transmisión.

Así se le vio cocinando, tocando guitarra, jugando videojuegos y hasta pintándose las uñas de los pies.

También tuvo tiempo para criticar a la película ganadora "La forma del agua", de Guillermo del Toro. "El agua toma la forma de cualquier contenedor en el que se encuentre, toda la película es pura mierda", dijo Culkin.

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



1. Making ramen pic.twitter.com/gPL0DDtHVP — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 4 de marzo de 2018

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



2. Play guitar pic.twitter.com/DmYChHumGq — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 5 de marzo de 2018

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



3. Playing with myself pic.twitter.com/LOtfu2NMsN — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 5 de marzo de 2018

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



4. Painting my toenails pic.twitter.com/uMBLTBcOTz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 5 de marzo de 2018