  • Actualidad
  • Deportes
  • Entretención

Las más leídas

Suplementos

    Deportes

    Radios

    Abrir en nueva ventana

    Videos

    Macaulay Culkin se burló de la ceremonia de los Oscar con hilarantes tuits

    El actor bromeó sobre las cosas que hacía en vez de ver la entrega de premios de la Academia.

    El protagonista de "Mi pobre angelito", Macaulay Culkin, se tomó Twitter para comentar la ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Oscar, pero con una particularidad: no la vio.

    La ex estrella infantil publicó hilarantes tuits sobre las cosas que hacía en vez de ver la transmisión.

    Así se le vio cocinando, tocando guitarra, jugando videojuegos y hasta pintándose las uñas de los pies.

    También tuvo tiempo para criticar a la película ganadora "La forma del agua", de Guillermo del Toro. "El agua toma la forma de cualquier contenedor en el que se encuentre, toda la película es pura mierda", dijo Culkin.

    Tendencia en Facebook

    Más noticias

    ZOOMCHILE #FOTOSGRANDES soychilecl

    Más de regiones