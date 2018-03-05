Macaulay Culkin se burló de la ceremonia de los Oscar con hilarantes tuits
El actor bromeó sobre las cosas que hacía en vez de ver la entrega de premios de la Academia.
Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 4 de marzo de 2018
1. Making ramen pic.twitter.com/gPL0DDtHVP
2. Play guitar pic.twitter.com/DmYChHumGq
3. Playing with myself pic.twitter.com/LOtfu2NMsN
4. Painting my toenails pic.twitter.com/uMBLTBcOTz
5. Toejam & Earl pic.twitter.com/w2jWutHw83