Revisa la lista de nominados a los premios Emmy

La Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los premios Emmy en las principales categorías.

La serie "Game of Thrones" arrasó con el mayor número de nominaciones, 22, seguida del programa humorístico "Saturday Night Live" que recibió 21 nominaciones.

La entrega de los Emmy, el premio más importante de la televisión de Estados Unidos, se celebrará el 17 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles.

"Atlanta", "Barry", "Black-ish", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Glow", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Silicon Valley", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt".

"The Americans", "The Crown", "Game of Thrones", "The Handmaid's Tale", "Stranger Things", "This Is Us", "Westworld".

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"; Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"; Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"; Ed Harris, "Westworld"; Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld".

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"; Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"; Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"; David Harbour, "Stranger Things"; Matt Smith, "The Crown"; Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale".

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"; Keri Russell, "The Americans"; Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld".

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"; Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"; Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"; Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Thandie Newton, "Westworld".

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"; Ted Danson, "The Good Place"; Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; Donald Glover, "Atlanta"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; William H. Macy, "Shameless".

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"; Henry Winkler, "Barry"; Louie Anderson, "Baskets"; Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"; Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"; Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt".

Pamala Adlon, "Better Things"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Ms, Maisel"; Allison Janney, "Mom"; Issa Rae, "Insecure"; Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"; Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie".

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"; Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"; Betty Gilpin, "Glow"; Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"; Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"; Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"; Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace".

"The Alienist", "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story", "Genius: Picasso", "Godless", "Patrick Melrose".

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"; Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"; Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"; John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar"; Jesse Plemons, "Black Mirror: USS Callister".

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"; Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"; John Leguizamo, "Waco"; Ricky Martin, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Edgar Ramírez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Michael Stuhlbarg, "The Looming Tower", Finn Wittrock, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story".

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"; Laura Dern, "The Tale"; Michelle Dockery, "Godless"; Edie Falco, "Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"; Regina King, "Seven Seconds"; Sarah Paulson, "America Horror Story: Cult".

Sara Bareilles, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"; Penélope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Judith Light, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Adina Porter, "American Horror Story: Cult"; Merritt Wever, "Godless"; Letitia Wright, "Black Museum (Black Mirror)".

"At Home with Amy Sedaris", "Drunk History", "I Love You America with Sarah Silverman", "Portlandia", "Saturday Night Live", "Tracey Ullman's Show".

"The Amazing Race", "American Ninja Warrior", "Project Runway", "RuPaul's Drag Race", "Top Chef", "The Voice".