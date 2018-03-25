  • Actualidad
    Trump dijo que comenzará "de inmediato" la construcción del muro con México

    EFE

    A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente de Estados Unidos anunció la aprobación de un millonario financiamiento: "Construir una gran muralla fronteriza, con drogas y combatientes enemigos entrando a nuestro país, todo se trata de Defensa Nacional".

    Donald Trump (AP)
    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, aseguró hoy que la construcción del muro fronterizo con México comenzará "de inmediato", después de que el Congreso aprobara una partida de 1.600 millones de dólares destinada a su levantamiento.

    "Se puede hacer mucho con los 1.600 millones de dólares otorgados para construir y reparar el muro fronterizo. Es sólo un pago inicial. El trabajo comenzará de inmediato", escribió Trump en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

    En otro tuit, el mandatario escribió que con el dinero destinado a reconstruir las fuerzas militares "construir una gran muralla fronteriza, con drogas (veneno) y enemigos combatientes entrando a nuestro país, todo se reduce a Defensa Nacional".

