Trump dijo que comenzará "de inmediato" la construcción del muro con México
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente de Estados Unidos anunció la aprobación de un millonario financiamiento: "Construir una gran muralla fronteriza, con drogas y combatientes enemigos entrando a nuestro país, todo se trata de Defensa Nacional".
Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come - and remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 de marzo de 2018
Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 de marzo de 2018