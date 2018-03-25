Trump dijo que comenzará "de inmediato" la construcción del muro con México

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, aseguró hoy que la construcción del muro fronterizo con México comenzará "de inmediato", después de que el Congreso aprobara una partida de 1.600 millones de dólares destinada a su levantamiento.

"Se puede hacer mucho con los 1.600 millones de dólares otorgados para construir y reparar el muro fronterizo. Es sólo un pago inicial. El trabajo comenzará de inmediato", escribió Trump en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

En otro tuit, el mandatario escribió que con el dinero destinado a reconstruir las fuerzas militares "construir una gran muralla fronteriza, con drogas (veneno) y enemigos combatientes entrando a nuestro país, todo se reduce a Defensa Nacional".

Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come - and remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)!