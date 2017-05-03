Tiroteo en secundaria de Texas dejó al menos dos muertos

Un tiroteo en un colegio de Texas dejó al menos dos muertos este miércoles. El hecho ocurrió en la secundaria North Lake College en la ciudad de Dallas cuando una persona abrió fuego en el campus.

El lugar fue acordonado por efectivos de seguridad y el mismo establecimiento usó su cuenta de Facebook para advertir a los estudiantes sobre la presencia del atacante: "Todavía estamos con el bloqueo de intrusos. Ve a la habitación más cercana y cierra el cerrojo. Si no estás en el campus, mantente alejado. La policía está en la escena".

Según informó la misma policía de Irving a través de su cuenta de Twitter una mujer terminó muerta a raíz del tiroteo y el atacante se habría suicidado en uno de los baños.

There appears to be no continuing threat but police will continue to search to make the campus safe. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) 3 de mayo de 2017

We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) 3 de mayo de 2017

Así también pidieron a las personas no acercarse al lugar del incidente mientras siguen revisando el perímetro. La secundaria confirmó la suspensión de sus clases por hoy y mañana en sus redes sociales.

#BREAKING People pouring out of a campus building as reports of shots fired at North Lake College in Irving, Texas https://t.co/6VAwVXVieCpic.twitter.com/FlFI9PX46K — Gary Detman (@GaryDetmanNews) 3 de mayo de 2017