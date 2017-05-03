Tiroteo en secundaria de Texas dejó al menos dos muertos
El hecho ocurrió en North Lake College y las clases fueron suspendidas hoy y mañana. Según informó la policía a través de Twitter, el tirador es uno de los fallecidos y se habría suicidado al interior de uno de los baños.
There appears to be no continuing threat but police will continue to search to make the campus safe.— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) 3 de mayo de 2017
Así también pidieron a las personas no acercarse al lugar del incidente mientras siguen revisando el perímetro. La secundaria confirmó la suspensión de sus clases por hoy y mañana en sus redes sociales.
We have what appears to be one victim deceased & the shooter has committed suicide.— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) 3 de mayo de 2017
#BREAKING People pouring out of a campus building as reports of shots fired at North Lake College in Irving, Texas https://t.co/6VAwVXVieCpic.twitter.com/FlFI9PX46K— Gary Detman (@GaryDetmanNews) 3 de mayo de 2017
BREAKING: armed officers have surround North Lake College in Texas in search of an active shooter. pic.twitter.com/xMeNPpLCmR— The Rouser (@RouserNews) 3 de mayo de 2017