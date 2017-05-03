Las más leídas

    Tiroteo en secundaria de Texas dejó al menos dos muertos

    El hecho ocurrió en North Lake College y las clases fueron suspendidas hoy y mañana. Según informó la policía a través de Twitter, el tirador es uno de los fallecidos y se habría suicidado al interior de uno de los baños.

    Ocurrió en la ciudad de Dallas, Texas. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
    (@GaryDetmanNews)
    Un tiroteo en un colegio de Texas dejó al menos dos muertos este miércoles. El hecho ocurrió en la secundaria North Lake College en la ciudad de Dallas cuando una persona abrió fuego en el campus.

    El lugar fue acordonado por efectivos de seguridad y el mismo establecimiento usó su cuenta de Facebook para advertir a los estudiantes sobre la presencia del atacante: "Todavía estamos con el bloqueo de intrusos. Ve a la habitación más cercana y cierra el cerrojo. Si no estás en el campus, mantente alejado. La policía está en la escena".

    Según informó la misma policía de Irving a través de su cuenta de Twitter una mujer terminó muerta a raíz del tiroteo y el atacante se habría suicidado en uno de los baños.

    Así también pidieron a las personas no acercarse al lugar del incidente mientras siguen revisando el perímetro. La secundaria confirmó la suspensión de sus clases por hoy y mañana en sus redes sociales.

