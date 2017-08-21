Las más leídas

    Las reacciones que generó la imagen de Trump junto a Melania y su hijo viendo el eclipse

    El Presidente de Estados Unidos miró directamente el fenómeno, pese que la Nasa había advertido que era inseguro. Luego sacó unas gafas especiales, las que le pasó a su familia para observar el espectáculo con mayor seguridad.

    (EFE)
    El Presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, salió al balcón Truman de la Casa Blanca junto a su esposa Melania y también su hijo Baron para observar el eclipse solar.

    En un comienzo el magnate miró directamente al sol, sin usar gafas especiales, lo que no es recomendable según explicó la misma Nasa. Cuando lo hizo, una persona del público presente le gritó: "¡No mires!".

    Después de la advertencia el Presidente sacó unos lentes especiales para él y su familia, pero la imagen del momento ha sido usada en redes sociales para sacar algunas risas, pues los usuarios no dudaron en bromear con la foto familiar.

    Entre los comentarios los cibernautas escribieron: "Es como si el sol fuese México y la luna nuestro muro", "esto es como mirar a tu alma Donald", "Trump y Melania esperando el impacto nuclear en Washington", "Melania, con estos lentes no veo ningún problema en mi administración".

    Cabe precisar que la Nasa advirtió que mirar mirar al sol directamente en el eclipse era inseguro, excepto cuando esté en su totalidad y la luna bloquee por completo la cara del sol.

