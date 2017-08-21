Las reacciones que generó la imagen de Trump junto a Melania y su hijo viendo el eclipse
El Presidente de Estados Unidos miró directamente el fenómeno, pese que la Nasa había advertido que era inseguro. Luego sacó unas gafas especiales, las que le pasó a su familia para observar el espectáculo con mayor seguridad.
Explicándole a Melania el eclipse solar: "es como si el sol fuese México y la luna nuestro muro". pic.twitter.com/K3ELafyHgv— Donald F. Trump ???? (@magnateUSA) 21 de agosto de 2017
Melania wears these glasses mentally when she has to make love to Donald. And Donald wears these glasses mentally when talking nuclear war. pic.twitter.com/TouJyvCb1m— Kristina Wong ?? (@mskristinawong) 21 de agosto de 2017
Melania: Wow Donald, it's just like staring into your soul— Vito (@Vext6) 21 de agosto de 2017
Trump: Aww thanks Hunny #SolarEclipse2017 Secret Service pic.twitter.com/U1YrxIfhP0
Greetings from #NorthKorea! #Trump and #Melania protected their eyes during the nuclear impact in #Washingtonpic.twitter.com/4EUGkENBcM— (((Sven Mandel))) (@MandelSven) 21 de agosto de 2017
"Melania, if I look through these glasses I can't see anybody who has a problem with my administration. No problems." #solareclipsepic.twitter.com/AlenRIczsu— Kristina Wong ?? (@mskristinawong) 21 de agosto de 2017
Melania Trump doesn't need any protective eyewear.#SolarEclipse2017#SolarEclipsepic.twitter.com/yBRA7a1UTH— Farah (@frhchk) 21 de agosto de 2017
Unbelievably stupid! Squinting won't help you, @FLOTUS Melania Trump..... ??— isa link (@isalink) 21 de agosto de 2017
?????#SolarEclipse2017https://t.co/9e15EKYeXv
Melania acaba de hacer lo que justamente no se debe. CONFIRMADO: prefiere quedarse ciega a seguir viendo al marido que tiene.... https://t.co/yEwg8iqZVW— Carolina Moreira ??? (@caroo_) 21 de agosto de 2017
"melania,look! the chinese stole our sun again" #SolarEclipse2017https://t.co/moZsA3H9AW— János Spindler (@JanosSpindler) 21 de agosto de 2017
The real reason Trump looked up without the glasses? Cause Melania did it first, and he didn't want her out doing him pic.twitter.com/D7c8m35AyN— Kermanetherunner (@KermaneB) 21 de agosto de 2017