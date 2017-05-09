Con "Pokémon Go" y "Game of Thrones": así anunció la TV de Corea del Sur al ganador de las elecciones
La cadena SBS News usó innovadores gráficos para entregar los resultados de las votaciones, donde el liberal Moon Jae-in consiguió el triunfo.
Since everyone seems to be loving the video, I found a better version. S Korean elections results narrated by Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/ZHsKmaEhso— Joseph Kim (@josungkim) 9 de mayo de 2017
Even, nuanced reporting on the Korean presidential election results from SBS News https://t.co/YTfCO7XLa0pic.twitter.com/UTIhEO3W4X— Dami Lee (@dami_lee) 9 de mayo de 2017
South Korea's SBS is doing a whole Game of Thrones thing with its election results pic.twitter.com/NrdpCujvIx— Anna Fifield (@annafifield) 9 de mayo de 2017
I'm 99% sure the Korean TV networks asked the presidential candidates to dab so they can create this piece of masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/J3Q6oDiFla— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) 9 de mayo de 2017