    Con "Pokémon Go" y "Game of Thrones": así anunció la TV de Corea del Sur al ganador de las elecciones

    La cadena SBS News usó innovadores gráficos para entregar los resultados de las votaciones, donde el liberal Moon Jae-in consiguió el triunfo.

    Las transmisiones televisivas de las elecciones suelen ser momentos tensos en casi todo el mundo, pero en el caso de Corea del Sur también se pueden transformar en momentos divertidos y llenos de creatividad.

    La cadena surcoreana SBS News usó innovadores gráficos con homenajes a "Pokémon Go" y "Game of Thrones" para entregar los resultados de las votaciones presidenciales que dieron como ganador al liberal Moon Jae-in.

    Esta no es la primera vez que el canal muestra a los postulantes a la presidencia de esta manera, ya que según The Verge también recurrieron a este innovadora forma de entrega de información para las elecciones de 2012.

