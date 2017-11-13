Las más leídas

    El increíble look que tendrá el Estadio Nacional en PES 2018

    El recinto deportivo será incluido en la segunda actualización del videojuego que estará disponible desde el 16 de noviembre. También se sumará el Emirates Staduim del Arsenal londinense.

    El segundo data pack del elogiado juego Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2018 incluirá al Estadio Nacional.
    Además del recinto de Ñuñoa, la actualización que estará disponible desde el 16 de noviembre, dará 1000 fotos de miniatura, actualizará 65 kits de licencias y renovará más de 40 rostros de jugadores.
    La actualización también incluirá al ex seleccionado inglés David Beckham para la modalidad MyClub e incluirá también el Emirates Staduim del Arsenal.

