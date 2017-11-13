El increíble look que tendrá el Estadio Nacional en PES 2018

El segundo data pack del elogiado juego Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2018 incluirá al Estadio Nacional.

Además del recinto de Ñuñoa, la actualización que estará disponible desde el 16 de noviembre, dará 1000 fotos de miniatura, actualizará 65 kits de licencias y renovará más de 40 rostros de jugadores.

La actualización también incluirá al ex seleccionado inglés David Beckham para la modalidad MyClub e incluirá también el Emirates Staduim del Arsenal.

Big news! Data Pack 2.0 will be coming to #PES2018; on 16th Nov, for free. 1000 new thumbnail photos, over 40 player face updates, licensed kits, boots and two stadiums are all due out next week. pic.twitter.com/uWP8455MGh — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) 13 de noviembre de 2017

And, yes, the second ground being added in Data Pack 2.0 is @Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. We're looking forward to showing it off to you soon. Until then… #PES2018; pic.twitter.com/h2mXU39Yf5 — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) 13 de noviembre de 2017