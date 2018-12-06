Estos son los nominados a los Globos de Oro

11:50 La comedia política "Vice" lideró las nominaciones cinematográficas con seis categorías, seguida del musical "A Star is Born", la comedia histórica "The Favourite" y "Green Book".

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) dio a conocer a los nominados a los Globos de Oro.

Los premios serán entregados el 6 de enero en una ceremonia en Beverly Hills.

"Black Panther", "BlacKkKlansman", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "If Beale Street Could Talk", "A Star Is Born".

"Crazy Rich Asians", "The Favourite", "Green Book", "Mary Poppins Returns", "Vice".

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"; Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"; Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"; Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"; Adam McKay, "Vice".

Glenn Close, "The Wife"; Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"; Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"; Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"; Rosamund Pike, "A Private War".

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"; Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"; Lucas Hedges, "Bpy Erased"; Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"; John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman".

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"; Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"; Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"; Charlize Theron, "Tully"; Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians".

Christian Bale, "Vice"; Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"; Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"; Robert Redford, "The Old Man & The Gun"; John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie".

Amy Adams, "Vice"; Claire Foy, "First Man"; Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"; Emma Stone, "The Favourite", Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite".

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"; Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"; Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"; Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"; Sam Rockwell, "Vice".

"Capernaum" (Líbano), "Girl" (Bélgica), "Never Look Away" (Alemania), "Roma" (México), "Shoplifters" (Japón).

"Incredibles 2", "Isle of Dogs", "Mirai", "Ralph Breaks the Internet", "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"; Deborag Davis y Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"; Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"; Adam McKay, "Vice"; Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie y Peter Farrelly, "Green Book".

Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"; Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"; Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"; Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"; Marc Shaiman; "Mary Poppins Returns".

"All The Stars", "Black Panther"; "Girls In The Movies", "Dumplin'"; "Requiem For A Private War", "A Private War"; "Revelation", "Boy Erased"; "Shallow", "A Star Is Born".

"The Americans", "Bodyguard", "Homecoming", "Killing Eve", "Pose".

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"; Keri Russell, "The Americans".

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Stephan James, "Homecoming"; Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"; Billy Porter, "Pose"; Matthew Rhys, "The Americans".

"Barry", "The Good Place", "Kidding", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"; Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"; Allison Brie, "Glow"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Debra Messing, "Will and Grace".

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America"; Jim Carrey, "Kidding"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Donald Glover, "Atlanta"; Bill Hader, "Barry".

"The Alienist", "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story", "Escape at Dannemora", "Sharp Objects", "A Very English Scandal".

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"; Connie Britton, "Dirty John"; Laura Dern, "The Tale"; Regina King, "Seven Seconds".

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"; Daniel Brühl, "The Alienist"; Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"; Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal".

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"; Penélope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Thandie Newton, "Westworld"; Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale".

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky method"; Kieran Culkin, "Succession"; Edgar Ramírez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"; Henry Winkler, "Barry".